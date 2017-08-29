TriMet adds service, adjusts schedules on 5 bus lines

Related Coverage Portland works to make bus system more efficient

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — TriMet is adding service and adjusting schedules on five bus lines on Sept. 3. According to the regional transit agency, the changes are intended to help relieve crowding, reduce wait times and make it easier to get around.

The lines and changes are as follows:

Line 6-Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Adjusting this route to serve the retail center on N. Hayden Meadows Drive and to improve connections with the MAX Yellow Line and C-TRAN at the Delta Park/Vanport MAX Station.

Line 33-McLoughlin/King Rd

Expanding the hours of service between Downtown Milwaukie and Clackamas Town Center on weekends. Service in the morning will start around 6 a.m. (currently 9 a.m.) and end around midnight (currently 10 p.m.).

Line 44-Capitol Hwy/Mocks Crest

Increasing midday frequency on weekdays, making it easier to catch a ride in the late morning and early afternoon.

Line 52-Farmington/185th

Increasing frequency on weekdays during the mid-day to better match ridership demand, plus increased frequency on weekends.

Line 77-Broadway/Halsey

Increasing midday frequency on weekdays from every 30 minutes to about every 20 minutes to better match ridership demand.

TriMet is also changing the name of this line 47 to Main/Evergreen to match the street name changes in Hillsboro.

And TriMet is changing the schedule of the first northbound WES Commuter Rail train in the morning to leave five minutes earlier for an easier connection at Beaverton Transit Center.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.