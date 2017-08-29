Robbers steal $40K worth of jewelry from Ben Bridge Jeweler

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Armed robbers smashed into a jewelry store at the Washington Square Mall Tuesday afternoon and stole about $40,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.

Tigard Police said Ben Bridge Jeweler was broken into by 4 suspects who used sledge hammers to smash the cases and grab the jewelry.

While witnesses reported hearing people yelling about a shooter in the mall, police said no shots were fired during the incident.

Other witnesses said the “gun shot sounds” were from the glass breaking in the display.

Police evacuated the mall and placed it on lockdown. However, the mall was reopened by 2 p.m.

According to police, 3 of the suspects were apprehended at the Timber Creek Apartments on Barnes Road after Beaverton police spotted the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Ben Bridge Jeweler robbed, August 29, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (Courtesy: Travis James) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (Courtesy: Travis James) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (Courtesy: Travis James) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (Courtesy: Travis James) Police apprehended the suspects at the Timber Creek Apartments, Aug. 29, 2017. (Courtesy photo: Travis James) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (Courtesy: Travis James) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (Courtesy: Travis James) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) Armed robbers were caught after the Ben Bridge Jewelry store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was robbed, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) Nordstrom inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was shut down during a security incident at the mall, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) The Apple Store inside Washington Square Mall in Tigard was shut down during a security incident at the mall, August 29, 2017 (KOIN) The Washington Square Mall was placed on lockdown Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017. (KOIN)