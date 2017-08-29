Robbers steal $40K worth of jewelry from Ben Bridge Jeweler

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Armed robbers smashed into a jewelry store at the Washington Square Mall Tuesday afternoon and stole about $40,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.
Tigard Police said Ben Bridge Jeweler was broken into by 4 suspects who used sledge hammers to smash the cases and grab the jewelry.
While witnesses reported hearing people yelling about a shooter in the mall, police said no shots were fired during the incident.
Other witnesses said the “gun shot sounds” were from the glass breaking in the display.
Police evacuated the mall and placed it on lockdown. However, the mall was reopened by 2 p.m.
According to police, 3 of the suspects were apprehended at the Timber Creek Apartments on Barnes Road after Beaverton police spotted the suspect vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
Ben Bridge Jeweler robbed, August 29, 2017
