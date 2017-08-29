Portland’s new Faubion school is first of its kind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first newly constructed school in Portland in 20 years opens this week.

The new Faubion K-8 school in NE Portland is much more than a typical school. It will follow a new education model called “3 to PhD” alongside Concordia University. College students in Concordia’s education program will work with Faubion students.

It’s the first of it’s kind in the nation.

The new school cost more than $48 million to build and features a food club, Kaiser Permanente wellness center and meets LEED Gold standard using solar energy.

The old Faubion school was demolished and rebuilt between fall 2015 and spring 2017 while students attended classes at Tubman. The new campus features bricks from the original building in a monument and a sequoia tree from the old campus was used to build playground benches.

Older students in grades 4-8 will start classes Wednesday and the younger students start next week.