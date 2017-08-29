Freak farming accident electrocutes Lebanon man

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) – A handyman in Lebanon, Oregon has died after being fatally electrocuted in a freak farming accident.

Linn County authorities said Tuesday that 58-year-old Robert Leeland Prock was standing a 40-foot irrigation pipe on its end to move it when the pipe touched an overhead electrical wire.

The 12,000-volt wire was suspended 22 feet above the ground.

Prock was knocked unconscious by the shock and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Prock’s sons, aged 13, 11 and 8 were helping him. The younger boys ran for help while the 13-year-old performed CPR on Prock until the homeowner arrived to help.

His 11-year-old son, who was helping him hold the pole, was also shocked but survived with no serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.