Cowlitz detectives nab fraud suspects in Vegas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A married couple in Las Vegas were arrested in Las Vegas by Cowlitz County detectives after a year-long fraud investigation that bilked people across the US out of more than $400,000.

In early 2016, a Cowlitz County resident called the sheriff’s office about a “computer virus” scam that cost the woman more than $35,000. The scam was that she would lose her computer’s data if she didn’t send money to him to “repair” it.

As detectives investigated, they discovered other people across the US were taken by this same scam and believe it to all be related to Neeraj Kohli and his wife, Shweta Kohli.

The Kohlis allegedly took money from other unsuspecting victims using a variety of reasons, including arrest if the victim did not pay taxes to the IRS. The victims used MoneyGram to send the money to the suspects, and detectives said the pair were found on Walmart surveillance footage cashing the MoneyGrams.

Three other victims in Washington state were identified, but one victim in Virginia lost more than $100,000 in the ruse.

The Kohlis are held without bail in the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Jail. The Cowlitz County prosecutor will decide whether to prosecute them locally or turn the case over for federal prosecution.

“Internet Fraud cases are very difficult and time consuming to investigate,” Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig said in a statement. “This was a particularly complex case and Detective (Lorenzo) Gladson did a superb job with this investigation.”