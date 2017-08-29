Brown signs Oregon transportation bill 5 more times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is touring parts of Oregon as she holds ceremonial signings of the state’s $5.3 billion transportation bill.

Brown started her 5-city transportation tour in Ontario, a spot that will get $26 million for a major rail transload facility in Malheur County.

Those in the onion industry tell the Capital Press newspaper (https://is.gd/fY5oqM ) that the facility is vitally important for farmers. It will allow onions and other commodities to be loaded directly onto rail cars, reducing transportation costs and possibly opening new markets.

The governor also went to Bend, Medford, Eugene and is in Portland Tuesday. Each of those regions received boosts from the transportation bill.

The governor will be at the Southeast Campus of Portland Community College for the ceremonial signing Tuesday afternoon.

KOIN 6 News will be there and have more information later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.