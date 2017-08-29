Back to school: ‘Bittersweet,’ ‘nerve-wracking’

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3 words most kids don’t want to hear are music to parents’ ears: Back to school.

There was curbside dropoff for students returning to West Linn High School on Tuesday, with mixed feelings for some parents who enjoyed their summer with their kids.

“It’s like I said, bittersweet,” said parent Helen Ringelspaugh. “I think they’re kind of excited for some things to do and see their friends.”

Many students posed for a quick picture before they went into school. Many of them, like senior Ashton Miles, is beginning the process of resetting internal sleep clocks.

“I was up until 2 (a.m.) last night,” Miles said. Asked if he was tired, he simply nodded yes.

An other senior, Kazes Parsick, was ready to go. “My last year, I’m ready to get out, honestly. I’m excited for college. I have been since I started.”

Sophomores Mikayla Simon and Baylee Brown said they seem to really love high school and they don’t mind getting back to school.

“It’s exciting yet nerve-wracking at the same time,” Simon told KOIN 6 News. “Obviously I’m excited to see my friends I haven’t seen all summer but not super excited about the workload.”

Portland and Vancouver students begin Wednesday, with Beaverton schools and others next week. The sky still says summer, but the return to school is a sure sign fall isn’t far off.