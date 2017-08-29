8,400-square-foot ice skating rink coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An 8,400 square-foot (2,600-meter) ice skating rink is coming to Oregon’s capital city in the fall.

The Statesman Journal reports Salem City Councilors on Monday approved Salem on Ice LLC’s request.

The rink will have a capacity of 160 people per session.

Rink owner Troy Acor says the rink will be north of Salem’s Riverfront Carousel.

The company is considering charging $12 for children and $15 for adult admission for 90-minute sessions at the rink.

Salem on Ice plans to open Nov. 18 and run until Jan. 21, operating seven days a week.

Salem on Ice will take responsibility for most costs.

After the first season, the city and company will hash out how to share profits from the venture.

