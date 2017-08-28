Woman charged with May Day rioting, arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old woman who was earlier arrested for reckless burning was arrested again Monday and charged with rioting and arson from the May Day protest in Portland.

Sarah Pugh was among the protesters who set fires at SW 4th and Morrison and SW Park and Morrison during the riot on May 1, Portland police said.

In June Pugh was arrested for a different incident unrelated to the May Day riots. In that incident, Portland Fire and Rescue said a caller reporting seeing Pugh starting fires on the sidewalk. She was accused of setting two fires but no buildings were threatened, Portland Fire and Rescue said.