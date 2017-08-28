Hood to Coast assault suspect has bad driving record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Hood to Coast participant who allegedly stole a truck at an exchange point, drove it through a field and ran over another racer has a history of driving infractions.

David Jon Blackmon, 36, has posted bail from the Columbia County Jail after being arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly stole a pickup belonging to a portable bathroom company that was set up at the Hood to Coast exchange 24 rest area near Birkenfeld, Oregon.

Witnesses said Blackmon drove the stolen pickup through a field where runners were resting. Three of the resting runners were able to jump out of the way of the vehicle. Cynthia Gillespie was not able to do so and was run over and dragged a short distance, before the truck stopped, resting on her leg.

On Sunday, she spoke with KOIN 6 News and called it a miracle that she was not seriously injured or killed.

A Beaverton Police K-9 unit responded from Washington County to locate Blackmon who ran into the nearby woods after running over Gillespie, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Records show that Blackmon has two pending cases out of Deschutes County that pertain to driving infractions. Prosecutors have charged him with DUII and refusing to take a test for intoxicants. The traffic stop occurred on July 13 at 12:36 a.m. on Northeast Seward Avenue near Northeast 3rd in Bend, Oregon. Oregon State Police confirmed that Blackmon was driving eastbound in a 2015 GMC when he was stopped.

The DA’s Office alleges that when Blackmon was pulled over, he was drunk.

During that same incident OSP alleges that Blackmon failed to obey a traffic control device and failed to carry proof of insurance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on for the July 13 incident on September 8 in Deschutes County.

Blackmon’s record also shows:

2000 – Conviction for careless driving

2001 – Conviction for speeding

2004 – Parking offense

2005 – Parking offense

2006 – Parking offense

2007 – Conviction for failing to display current registration

2007 – Parking offense

2007 – Parking offense

2007 – Conviction for speeding

2007 – Conviction for speeding

2010 – Conviction for operating a vehicle without driving privileges

2017 – Park offense

KOIN 6 News has not been able to reach Blackmon for comment.