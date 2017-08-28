Stabbing suspect steals Kelso cop car, flees

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man, who was wanted for a stabbing, stole a Kelso police car, led authorities on a chase, rammed a Washington State Patrol car and then ran off is still at large after the early Monday morning incidents.

Around 12:15 a.m., a Kelso officer tried to arrest Shane Goldsby for an earlier stabbing. But, officials said, Goldsby ran into the brush, then circled back and stole the police car.

During the chase, he hit a WSP car and injured the trooper inside. It’s unclear at this time the extent of the trooper’s injuries.

Around 3:30 a.m., the police car was found in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. Officials said Goldsby did not get any guns out of the car but took off and remains at large.

He’s wanted on 2 counts of felony assault, 1st-degree theft, and more than one hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelso PD at 360.423.1270