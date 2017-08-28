Schools take steps to keep cool in back-to-school heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many Portland area schools are starting classes this week, and with temperatures in the 90s, officials are taking steps to keep kids cool.

While some districts have updated HVAC systems in all school buildings, most don’t have air conditioning.

“Unfortunately most of the buildings in the district are old,” Portland Public Schools spokesperson Dave Northfield said. “The average age of the school buildings is 77 years, which means most of the schools don’t have air conditioning.”

In order to reduce the temperature in non-air conditioned buildings, teachers keep the windows and blinds closed and lights off, and give students plenty of opportunities to drink water. Some classrooms will also get additional fans.

One of the biggest concerns for school officials is athletes who are practicing in the extreme heat. At Franklin High School, for example, training schedules are modified to include more water breaks.

“The coaches, in their practice plan, write in water breaks,” Franklin athletic director Scott Santangelo said. “Whether they’re in the gym, on the field, in the direct sun, in the shade, doesn’t matter.”

On Monday, football players practiced with helmets on but not the rest of their gear. PPS coaches are also trained in heat illness protection, and they know to look for signs of heat exhaustion.

“Pale, clammy, dizzy, disoriented,” Santangelo said. “At that point we get them off the heat and into the cool.”

In PPS schools, bottled water is still being provided to students until old pipes are replaced to keep lead out of the drinking water.

Officials said 90% of classrooms in Beaverton schools and all school buildings in the Evergreen School District have air conditioning.