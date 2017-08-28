Recently retired Clackamas deputy dies in accident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County deputy who retired just 5 months ago died in an accident over the weekend.

According to a post of the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deputy Greg Senior served honorably for 27 years in corrections and the civil division.

Senior died in a river rafting accident. The sheriff’s office said he was looking forward to retirement to spend time with his wife and 2 daughters.

Greg was an amazing deputy, husband, and father. We are incredibly saddened by the news of Greg’s passing and our hearts are broken to have lost such a remarkable member of our law enforcement family, entirely too soon.”