Portland rapist shows ‘no remorse,’ gets 69 year prison sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a convicted rapist, who is already a registered sex offender, to nearly 70 years in prison for the violent attacks on two women.

Robert C. Shelby appeared in court on Monday for a sentencing hearing before Judge Tom Ryan.

Prior to the hearing’s start, criminal defense attorney Brett J. Hall made a request, on Shelby’s behalf, to exclude KOIN 6 News from attending the hearing. Hall argued that his client did not have advance knowledge that media would attend the sentencing. Judge Ryan denied the motion.

In a pre-sentencing report prepared for Monday’s hearing officials urged the court to put an end to Shelby’s “reign of terror.”

During a 5 day jury trial, which concluded in March 2017, Shelby was convicted of burglary, rape, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, sexual abuse and strangulation.

One of the two women Shelby attacked met him shortly before Christmas time 2015, according to police. Shelby took the woman, who was struggling with homelessness to an abandoned home. Inside the home, Shelby barred the door to the bedroom closed with his bike and become violent, according to Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson.

Shelby beat, raped and sodomized the woman throughout the night.

“If she tried to fight back or get up to leave, [Shelby] would punch her in the face and body, bite her … and threaten her,” Jackson wrote in court documents. Two of the bite marks were so severe that forensic nurses could see dental imprints in the woman’s skin.

The woman escaped the violent attack the next morning after she was able to get into the bathroom and close the door before Shelby could reach her. The woman was able to climb out the bathroom window and ran “into the street screaming for help,” according to Jackson.

Two construction workers at a nearby house saw the woman and took her in until police could arrive.

The next attack that detectives were able to link Shelby with occurred on March 28, 2016 when a pharmacy technician was taking a nap in her North Portland apartment. According to investigators, Shelby knocked on the woman’s door and claimed that he had stuff to drop off for the woman’s roommate.

The woman recognized Shelby as a homeless person who frequented the area and who used the name of “Roberto,” according to Jackson.

Despite telling Shelby to leave, he stayed outside the woman’s window and asked if she was alone.

The woman went back to sleep, thinking that Shelby had left. She woke up to sounds coming from her bathroom. When the woman went to check she found Shelby trying to open the window.

Shelby eventually forced his way into the apartment complex where he pushed the woman down, squeezed her throat and raped her.

“Shelby then walked around her apartment for approximately an hour talking about dead bodies, hostages and cameras,” according to Jackson. “He wouldn’t let her leave his side.”

After a significant break, “Shelby ordered [the woman] to sit on the couch and perform oral sex on him.”

Shelby then raped the woman for a second time. The attack only came to a stop when Shelby heard a noise. He moved into the kitchen and stood quietly for several minutes listening.

“After determining the coast was clear, [Shelby] then pushed [the woman] against the wall and raped her a third time,” according to Jackson.

When there was a knock at the door, Shelby fled the apartment complex.

DNA evidence linked Shelby to both attacks.

Shelby underwent several evaluations by the Oregon State Hospital and officials determined that he was able to aid and assist in his own defense.

“…it is possible that [Shelby] maybe exaggerating some of his symptoms and he may be more in control and less psychotic than he appears.

Shelby’s violent criminal history spans 31 years, according to prosecutors. Since 1986, he has been convicted of 9 felonies and 10 misdemeanors. His conviction includes time for robbery, escape, assault, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, sexual abuse, failure to report as a sex offender, and other drug charges.

“Mr. Shelby has shown over the last 30+ years that he has a particular propensity for sexual assault,” Jackson said. “Mr. Shelby is no amenable to treatment.”

“Mr. Shelby has shown no remorse for his actions whatsoever,” Jackson said.

The sentence that the DA’s Office sought of nearly 70 years in prison would ensure that Shelby would remain in prison well past his 100th birthday.

In court documents, Shelby wrote “the above named defendant pleads in prayer for the court’s mercy.”

Shelby made no statement in court, on the advice of his lawyer.