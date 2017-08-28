Oregon Nat’l Guard heading to Texas

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon National Guard will respond to assist with rescue operations in Texas as thousands of people flee from the rising waters of Hurricane Harvey.

Late Sunday night, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown posted to Twitter: “My heart goes out to Houston and all who have lost loved ones, homes and property. ONG is deploying 15 special tactics airmen to assist.”

It’s not clear when the Oregon National Guard will arrive in Texas and what their exact role will be.

States from across the nation have sent resources to help the Texas towns that have been left unrecognizable.

Thousands of people have been evacuated.

Officials have only confirmed two deaths, but it is expected the death toll could go up.

The Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron unit is comprised of more than 75 Special Tactics Combat Controllers, Special Operations Weather Team and Combat Support Team personnel.

“Their goal is to be the foremost Special Operations force poised for full spectrum rapid response to all crises and contingencies at home or abroad,” according to its website.

Members of the unit have deployed in support of national and state domestic response operations to include: Hurricanes Katina, Rita and Ike as well as flood relief for Vernonia in 2008.

The squads have extensive training in air traffic control, joint terminal attack control, survey and assessment, environmental reconnaissance and weather forecasting. In addition to these skills, operators are trained in numerous infiltration methods to include: static-line and military free-fall parachuting, scuba, small boats, all-terrain vehicles, mountain ski and hiking, rappelling and fast rope.