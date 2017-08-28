Man linked to 6 bank robberies due in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man federal officials say is responsible for 6 bank robberies is due in court on Monday.

Franklin Aaron Bearcub was arrested back in February 2017 by the U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force at a motel in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street.

Between January 4 and February 11, 2017, Bearcub is suspected of robbing 6 banks:

January 4 – US Bank, located at 900 Southwest 6th Avenue

January 12 – Bank of the West, located at 840 Southwest Broadway

January 20 – KeyBank, located at 1001 Northwest 14th Avenue

January 30 – Umpqua Bank, located at 750 Southwest Yamhill Street

February 1 – KeyBank, located at 4131 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

February 11 – KeyBank, located at 4600 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard

During the investigations, Portland Police Bureau Robbery detectives and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were able to identify Bearcub as the suspect and learned that he had an outstanding federal parole violation warrant on an original charge of bank robbery.

The federal charges were filed back on Aug. 15, 2017. Bearcub remains in custody.