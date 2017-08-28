Local crews send help for those affected by Harvey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, help is on the way, and some if it from the Pacific Northwest.
Several state and federal agencies like the Coast Guard and Red Cross, are sending whatever and whoever they can to help.
“The Coast Guard has pulled crews, two different response crews, from Air Station Astoria out of Warrenton, Oregon, a crew that’s coming out of Port Angeles in Port Angeles, Washington and then several support personnel from around the Puget Sound in Seattle,” said David Mosley, Chief Petty Officer for the Coast Guard.
But with emergencies of our own in Oregon, resources are spread thin. More than 17,000 people are working the Chetco Bar fire, which is burning an area larger than the City if Portland.
The Red Cross has been operating an emergency shelter in Gold Beach, Oregon since August 17, providing a safe place to sleep and meals for evacuees from the fire.
“It’s more than 117,000 acres with zero containment,” Red Cross Cascades spokesperson Monique Dugaw said. “So we are contingency planning.”
Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run
Colonel Duke Pirak with the Oregon International Guard said state and local agencies are working with federal agencies like FEMA to help.
“It’s really a beautiful thing to see these agencies come together with that one focused task,” Pirak said. “Save fellow Americans.”
In Texas, the local Red Cross has 80 tractor-tailors full of supplies to help shelter more than 34,000 people who had to evacuate their homes due to flooding.
“The Red Cross is very fortunate because we have a national network of volunteers so others, in other areas of the country can help to respond to a disaster like Hurricane Harvey while we’re working hard here at our local disaster response,” Dugaw said.
The Red Cross is holding a volunteer recruitment events this week to reach out to people interesting in helping in any way.
“The more volunteers the better and now is truly a critical time,” Dugaw said.
Details about the recruitment events:
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Red Cross Regional Headquarters
3131 N. Vancouver Ave.
Portland, OR 97227
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Red Cross Salem Office
675 Orchard Heights Rd. NW Suite 200
Salem, OR 97304
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Red Cross Medford Office
60 Hawthorne St.
Medford, OR 97504