Local crews send help for those affected by Harvey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, help is on the way, and some if it from the Pacific Northwest.

Several state and federal agencies like the Coast Guard and Red Cross, are sending whatever and whoever they can to help.

“The Coast Guard has pulled crews, two different response crews, from Air Station Astoria out of Warrenton, Oregon, a crew that’s coming out of Port Angeles in Port Angeles, Washington and then several support personnel from around the Puget Sound in Seattle,” said David Mosley, Chief Petty Officer for the Coast Guard.

But with emergencies of our own in Oregon, resources are spread thin. More than 17,000 people are working the Chetco Bar fire, which is burning an area larger than the City if Portland.

The Red Cross has been operating an emergency shelter in Gold Beach, Oregon since August 17, providing a safe place to sleep and meals for evacuees from the fire.

“It’s more than 117,000 acres with zero containment,” Red Cross Cascades spokesperson Monique Dugaw said. “So we are contingency planning.”

Hurricane Harvey View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Volunteers evacuate a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington. The federal government has, for now, enough disaster aid money to deal with the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but the ongoing storm appears sure to require a multibillion-dollar recovery package as did Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Evacuees are helped out of a high water rescue vehicle at Clear Creek ISD's Bauerschlag Elementary School in League City, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Taft, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) People seek shelter from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Antonio Barron, right, looks back to his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, as they run through the street during a band of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Palacios, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) While Cardinal Drive was impassable for vehicles, it made for a sport outing for some in their all terrain vehicles and motor bikes Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, after Harvey's heavy rain bands moved into the area. (Kim Brent/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) FILE - This Aug, 31, 2005, file photo shows a man pushing his bicycle through flood waters near the Superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. Some of those now taking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey at Houston's main convention center may be having flashbacks to a previous storm. Elected officials in Texas are promising to heed the lessons from Katrina, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A pickup truck is towed to safety after stalling out while attempting to cross a creek in Friendswood, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A boat is located on land after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Mobile homes are destroyed at an RV park after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) An overturned trailer sits in a park in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) A contractor walks over debris from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A truck in flood waters passes a home damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A basketball hoop lays in pieces as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Ripped sails of boats whip in the wind, damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey has been further downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it churns slowly inland from the Texas Gulf Coast, already depositing more than 9 inches of rain in South Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Motorists pass a warning sign as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Gulf Coast area Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The slow-moving hurricane could be the fiercest such storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that posed a "grave risk" as millions of people braced for a prolonged battering. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP) Lynn Dixon places sandbags outside their home decor store in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries to walk in the wind and rain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.(AP Photo/Eric Gay) Shoppers pass empty shelves along the bottled water aisle in a Houston grocery store as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) William Hazzard loads water into his car in preparation for tropical weather on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Houston. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Texas coast Friday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A sign reading "Be Nice Harvey" was left behind on a boarded up business, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. Port Aransas is under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Hurricane Harvey became a Category 3 storm, August 25, 2017 (CBSN) TxDOT crews install the final portion of a surge wall on TX-361 leading to the Port Aransas ferry in Aransas Pass, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Conditions deteriorated Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthened and crawled toward the state, with forecasters warning that evacuations and preparations "should be rushed to completion." (Nick Wagner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) A sign reading "Be Nice Harvey" was left behind on a boarded up business, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. Port Aransas is under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Harvey. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Colonel Duke Pirak with the Oregon International Guard said state and local agencies are working with federal agencies like FEMA to help.

“It’s really a beautiful thing to see these agencies come together with that one focused task,” Pirak said. “Save fellow Americans.”

In Texas, the local Red Cross has 80 tractor-tailors full of supplies to help shelter more than 34,000 people who had to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

“The Red Cross is very fortunate because we have a national network of volunteers so others, in other areas of the country can help to respond to a disaster like Hurricane Harvey while we’re working hard here at our local disaster response,” Dugaw said.

The Red Cross is holding a volunteer recruitment events this week to reach out to people interesting in helping in any way.

“The more volunteers the better and now is truly a critical time,” Dugaw said.

Details about the recruitment events:

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Red Cross Regional Headquarters

3131 N. Vancouver Ave.

Portland, OR 97227

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Red Cross Salem Office

675 Orchard Heights Rd. NW Suite 200

Salem, OR 97304

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Red Cross Medford Office

60 Hawthorne St.

Medford, OR 97504