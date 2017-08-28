Homeless campers disturb levees along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeless campers along the Columbia River have moved rocks that help protect the levee, raising red flags with officials.

The rocks were moved to form a campsite area and levee workers went through and moved them back into place. There are several homeless camps along Marine Drive, along with several abandoned RVs tagged for towing..

KOIN 6 News learned state, city and county officials worked with the Multnomah County Drainage District to remove several RVs parked in the area and recently placed concrete barriers to keep them out.

“This is a critical time for us to maintain the levee system,” said Joel Schoening with the drainage district. “If we don’t maintain grasses and soil, we don’t get to do it again until next year.”

Asked if the homeless people are in the way, he said, simply, “Yes, they’re in the way.”

If the work isn’t done now it becomes difficult to inspect the levees for damage and cracks in areas where they could fail during the winter and springs.

The drainage district is looking at ways to keep campers off the levees, but it is difficult.