Gresham-Barlow rolls out red carpet for new teachers

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — The cliché phrase when welcoming someone new is to ‘roll out the red carpet’.

Monday morning at Gresham-Barlow School District headquarters, the administration did it literally.

40 new teachers began their first day with the district by marching through a line of cheerleaders and administrators.

“It was really awesome. I was ready to run through the crowd,” said 5th grade teacher Amanda Ewing. “I already feel like it’s such a warm welcome. I’m so excited.”

At the front of the line handing out candy was new district superintendent Katrise Perera, who took over herself less than two months ago..

“I’ve been I’ve been welcomed by so many people,” said Perera. “I can’t imagine that those who make a difference in that classroom every day would not be.”

Perera tells KOIN-6 that the district’s change in leadership created a lot of openings. The district cast a wide net to find quality candidates to step in, and Perera is happy with the results.

“(District workers) were out and about at recruiting fairs, visiting universities, looking for the right candidates for Gresham-Barlow,” she said.

Now the real work begins, and the teachers KOIN-6 spoke with were well aware of that, but they thought this was a great example of setting the right tone for the school year.

“I love it,” said health teacher Alison Ozgur. “Last week we had a new teacher academy and it was so open and welcoming. I love it.”