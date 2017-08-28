Driver arraigned after crash that killed 2 passengers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 29-year-old appeared in court on Monday and was arraigned on a 6-count grand jury indictment following a crash that killed two people.

Amanda Erickson is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count each of DUII, reckless driving, fourth degree assault and criminal mischief.

KOIN 6 News first reported earlier this month that officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Investigations Unit and the Major Crash Team arrested Erickson following the conclusion of their investigation into the June 2017 crash that happened on Northeast Columbia Blvd.

Two passengers in Erickson’s car, 22-year-old Brandon Levison of North Portland and 23-year-old Donell Lee Wilkins of Southeast Portland, were killed.

Investigators say Erickson was driving a silver 2001 Mercedes 500 westbound on Columbia Boulevard and initiated a left turn across the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A 29-year-old woman, Lyabov Prokhorova, was driving a gray 2001 BMW 330 eastbound on Columbia Boulevard at the time as Erickson turned across the lanes of traffic. Prokhorova collided with the passenger side of the Mercedes.

Erickson was impaired by alcohol, according to sources. Prokhorova was driving with a suspended license but does not face any criminal charges.

Erickson, who remains in custody, appeared in court today and was arraigned. Her next court date is set for October.