DA to oppose lowering bail for child luring suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is fighting to keep a man accused of luring a minor behind bars pending trial.

Kevin Michael Jones, who lives in Northeast Portland, remains lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center and is facing a 22 count indictment, which charges him with online sexual corruption of a child, attempted sexual abuse, attempted rape, attempted sodomy, and luring a minor.

According to court documents, in early July the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after coming across someone who started messaging an uncover deputy on Facebook. The deputy was posing as a 15 year old girl.

Jones made several sexually explicit comments, requests and had took steps later in July to meet up with the person who he thought was the 15 year old girl for sex in Northeast Portland.

Court documents show that Jones is required to register as a sex offender after his conviction in 2005 for attempted rape.

When detectives searched Jones’ home they found a laptop, thumb drive, a DVD featuring teen pornography. Jones “admitted to having sexually explicit photographs of minors on his phone,” according to court documents.

The DA’s Office believes that Jones is a “high risk” to the community and they believe there maybe additional victims yet undiscovered on his computer or phone.

The state has requested Jones’ bail be increased to $500,000.

Jones will appear before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Richard C. Baldwin on Monday at 2 p.m. to ask for bail be lowered.