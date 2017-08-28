Chetco Bar Fire larger than the City of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Chetco Bar Fire continues to grow and Level 3 evacuations have expanded as nearly 1700 personnel work together to battle the blaze.

As of late Sunday, the Chetco Bar Fire burned nearly 108,000 acres and officials don’t see any full containment until mid-October. The area burning is larger than the City of Portland.

Level 3 evacuations mean people in that area should go immediately.

Smoke from the Oregon wildfires is covering a large swath of the state and will continue to move north.

Other wildfires updates:

Milli Fire: A public meeting is planned for Monday, August 28, 6 p.m. at Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd, Sisters Oregon

Whitewater Fire: A warmer and drier weather pattern is expected to continue through Monday. While fire growth has mellowed for the past few days.

Jones Fire: Acres Burned: 5536 acres Cause: Lightning Structures Destroyed: None Closures: FS Rd 18, Campgrounds, Forest Roads Evacuations: None Containment: 25% Injuries: 5