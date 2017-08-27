Wanted men arrested at NE Portland apartment

Dennis Spencer, James Siberz wanted on outstanding warrants

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Dennis Spencer, 19, and James Siberz, 58, August 27, 2017 (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested Saturday night after police went to a Northeast Portland apartment connected with a shooting from days before.

A caller told police around 5:20 p.m. Saturday there were wanted people at an apartment in the 13000 block of NE Prescott. Officers and the Gang Enforcement Team responded and convinced 7 people to leave the residence.

Two of those people, James Siberz and Dennis Spencer, were arrested on outstanding warrants. Siberz, 58, was booked on a parole violation for an assault conviction. Spencer, 19, had warrants from the Oregon Youth Authority and for his post-prison supervision on an assault conviction.

It was Spencer officers tried to find when they responded to the Prescott Drive address.

Three days earlier, police went to that address on a report of shots fired. Saturday, police said they noted bullet holes from previous incidents.