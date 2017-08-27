Sandy residents asked to evacuate due to suspicious device

SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have advised residents to evacuate their residences after finding a suspicious device in a garage on Woodbury Street.

Sandy Police told residents on the street to leave their homes if possible, but to at least remain indoors and away from windows facing Woodbury.

Woodbury Street will remain closed until the investigation ends and the scene is deemed safe.

Police have been in contact with the Metro Bomb squad in order to figure out how to remove the device in the safest way.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly