Portland woman braves Harvey to help elderly dad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While thousands of people have abandoned their homes to escape Hurricane Harvey in Texas, one Portland woman took a red-eye Thursday night to get to her elderly father and ended up helping more than 100 people.

Janet Allison’s dad, Bud, lives in League City, Texas where he’s cared for at an assisted living facility. After hearing about the deadly storm, she wanted to be with her dad.

“He’s 90 with Parkinson’s and I knew I had to be here,” Allison said.

Allison’s daughter flew from Baltimore to also be in Texas.

However, on Saturday morning, the two realized there was a pressing issue.

The heavy downpour flooded out roads, so employees of the assisted living facility couldn’t get to work. Allison and her daughter, instead of turning around, decided to help the entire facility.

“My daughter and I helped the one person in the kitchen,” Allison said. “There’s about 140 residents, [we] served them.”

They served lunch and starting working on dinner when the power went out around 2 p.m. Fortunately, power came back on after a few hours.

Allison and her daughter are still in Texas taking care of her father as well as helping out the other residents at the facility.

“We don’t know what’s ahead,” Allison said. “We know more rain is coming.”

Allison said they plan to “hold down the fort” and “look out for each other” in the meantime.