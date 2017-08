CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist collided with a bear Sunday afternoon not far from Detroit Lake, according to authorities.

The collision happened on U.S. Forest Service Road 46, about 18 miles from Detroit Lake.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained, however a Life Flight helicopter has been launched.

Both Idanha-Detroit Fire District and Lyons Rural Fire District are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly