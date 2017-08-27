Motorcycle crash in East Portland kills 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a single motorcycle left the motorcyclist dead early Sunday night, according to police.

Portland Police responded to the crash on the ramp from northbound I-205 to westbound I-84, exit 21B.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle on the shoulder of the freeway ramp and the motorcyclist below the ramp, near the bike path.

Medical personnel arrived and determined the motorcyclist had died from traumatic injuries as a result of the crash.

The ramp to westbound I-84 from northbound I-205 and NE Glisan Street will be closed for the time being while authorities investigate.

The ramp and multi-use path is expected to remain closed for the next 2 to 3 hours.