Martial arts user arrested after fight in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man was seriously injured in a fight with someone trained in martial arts at a party in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Jacob Gloria was rushed to a hospital for treatment of head and face injuries he suffered in the attack at a residence in the 5600 block of SE Rood Bridge Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they found the 31-year-old man non-responsive when they arrived around 4:20 a.m.

Deputies saw a car speeding away from the scene, then stopped the car and arrested the passenger, Brian Autele.

Autele, 43, knows “several types of martial arts,” authorities said. It’s not known what led up to the attack.

He’s being held on $250,000 bail and faces a 2nd-degree assault charge.

The investigation continues.