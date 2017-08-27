HTC runner relives nightmare of being hit, dragged by truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Canby woman is calling it a “miracle” that she only suffered bruises after she was run over by a driver who stole a porta-potty truck at Hood to Coast.

Cindy Gillespie said she was in her sleeping bag early Saturday morning talking to her teammates while they rested before the 3rd leg of the race when one of them shouted that a truck was headed toward them.

One of her friends said, “Oh my gosh, he’s not stopping.”

While her teammates had time to jump out of the way, Gillespie barely had enough time to sit up before she had to hit the ground, hoping the truck would pass her.

“I turned and looked at the truck and I knew he was going to hit me, so I laid on my stomach on the ground as fast as I could and then the truck ran over me,” Gillespie said.

However, something beneath the pickup truck caught her sleeping bag, dragging her along.

“I was face down being skidded along the ground,” Gillespie said.

The front tire slowly rolled over her leg before the truck’s original driver stopped the driver, later identified by police as 36-year-old David Jon Blackmon.

Gillespie said the driver of the truck was trying to detain the guy inside, so she wasn’t sure anyone was aware she was under the truck.

“I was screaming under there for help and to get them to back off my leg because the truck was on top of my leg,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie’s teammate realized she was under the truck and alerted the truck’s owner, who had to let Blackmon go in order to back the truck up and off Gillespie’s leg.

Blackmon took the opportunity to run, however, he didn’t get too far before police caught up with him.

Fortunately, Gillespie suffered no broken bones, just bad bruises, however, she was still taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Fourteen hours later, she had her parents drive her back to Seaside, so she could spend time with her team. They have since received an honorary finish for the race, according to Gillespie.

Police arrested Blackmon, who faces 7 charges: 2nd-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving with a revoked license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Despite the ordeal, Gillespie said this won’t be her last Hood to Coast and is grateful she didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

“I’ve ran it for 20 years,” Gillespie said. “It was truly a miracle that’s for sure, it’s nice to share good endings.”