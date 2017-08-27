Another new home in Bethany destroyed by fire

The 2 fires remain under investigation

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Fire destroyed this home at near NW 169 and Madrone in Bethany, August 27, 2017 (TVFR)
BETHANY, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time in less than 2 weeks, fire destroyed a newly-built home in a North Bethany development immediately next to the previous fire.

A contractor on his way to work at 5 a.m. spotted the fire near NW 169 and Madrone. A Washington County deputy quickly arrived followed soon by TVF&R crews.

The home was completely engulfed and crews searched nearby homes to make sure no one was inside.

Dozens of firefighters contained the blaze and protected 4 homes, officials said. The neighborhood features newly built or almost built homes but not occupied.

The previous fire on August 16 remains under investigation. That fire began at 12:53 a.m. with heavy flames coming from the roof and side of the large home.

Officials did not say whether there is any connection between the 2 fires.

