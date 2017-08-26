Yanks beat M’s in Game 2 of playoff contenders

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Bird reached base three times in his long-awaited return to the Yankees’ lineup and Jacoby Ellsbury homered and drove in four runs, leading Sonny Gray and New York over the Seattle Mariners 6-3 Saturday.

Bird singled, walked twice and scored in his first game since May 1. Hobbled by ankle and foot problems, the young first baseman could provide a spark — after his hit, the Yankee Stadium sound system played the theme song from ’70s sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter.”

Ellsbury hit a three-run homer and an RBI single. Relegated to a role of a fourth outfielder during an injury-slowed season, he connected off Yovani Gallardo (5-10) in a matchup of playoff contenders.