Yanks beat M’s in Game 2 of playoff contenders

Both teams battling for wild card spots in the AL

The Associated Press Published:
Seattle Mariners Carlos Ruiz hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Seattle Mariners Carlos Ruiz hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Bird reached base three times in his long-awaited return to the Yankees’ lineup and Jacoby Ellsbury homered and drove in four runs, leading Sonny Gray and New York over the Seattle Mariners 6-3 Saturday.

Bird singled, walked twice and scored in his first game since May 1. Hobbled by ankle and foot problems, the young first baseman could provide a spark — after his hit, the Yankee Stadium sound system played the theme song from ’70s sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter.”

Ellsbury hit a three-run homer and an RBI single. Relegated to a role of a fourth outfielder during an injury-slowed season, he connected off Yovani Gallardo (5-10) in a matchup of playoff contenders.