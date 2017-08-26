Pickup truck stolen, Hood to Coast runner arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hood to Coast runner is in the Columbia County Jail after allegedly stealing a pickup truck at an exchange point and then running over a resting runner in a field.

David Jon Blackmon didn’t get very far when he tried to steal the pickup truck from a portable restroom company worker at Exchange 24 in Birkenfeld, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. The 36-year-old Bend resident took the pickup around 2 a.m. and then drove through a field where runners were resting, authorities said.

Three runners were able to jump out of the way, but Cynthia Gillespie of Canby was run over and dragged a short distance. The truck stopped, resting on her leg, deputies said.

The truck’s authorized driver ran after and confronted Blackmon, who then allegedly ran into the woods. A K9 with the Beaverton police found Blackmon in the woods and he was arrested.

Gillespie was taken to OHSU, treated and released after suffering only minor injuries.

Blackmon faces 7 charges: 2nd-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving with a revoked license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.