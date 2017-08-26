Photos: Hurricane Harvey wallops Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Harvey, the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade made landfall Friday night about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds.
It gradually weakened over the next several hours and the National Hurricane Center said that by 5 a.m. Saturday Harvey was downgraded to a Category 1 — still sustaining winds of 90 mph (144 kph). It had already dumped more than 9 inches (228.6 millimeters) of rain in the South Texas city of Victoria and had knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers.
Hurricane Harvey
