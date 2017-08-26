Heat advisory, cooling stations coming to Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County announced on Saturday that three cooling stations will be set up on Sunday and Monday after The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s and possibly seep into the hundreds. There will be two cooling stations in Portland and one in Gresham.

Here are the locations and addresses:

• Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland

• Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

• Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland

The county is offering free transportation to the stations. Reservations — the earlier the better, the county urges — can be made by calling (503) 226-0700.

Each station will have games and other forms of entertainment. Pets are also welcome.

The county also offered these tips for facing a heat advisory:

• Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids. People with health conditions such as epilepsy or heart or kidney disease should talk to a doctor before increasing their consumption.

• Find the cool places. Visit a family member or neighbor with air conditioning, or go to the nearest public library, shopping mall or other cooled space.

• Dress for the weather. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

• Never wait in a parked vehicle or leave a child, elder or pet waiting in a parked car. Temperatures inside parked vehicles can rise dangerously high — even with the windows open.

• Slow down. Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities until the heat of the day has passed.

• Stay out of the sun. Sunburn interferes with the skin’s ability to cool.

• Take a cool bath, shower or sponge bath. Cool water can help cool an overheated body.

• Pay attention to older adults, people with disabilities or health conditions.

• Check on those who are at-risk at least twice a day.

More information and tips can be found here.