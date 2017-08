PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a 1995 Ford Explorer died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on I-5 in Marion County.

Around 3 a.m., the driver lost control and overturned near milepost 243, the Oregon State Police said. The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was ejected from the Explorer and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.