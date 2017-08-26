Brookings remains under evacuation warning

Related Coverage Fire crews battle 2 major blazes in Oregon

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — Residents of a southwestern Oregon coastal town remain under a preliminary evacuation notice due to the state’s largest wildfire burning nearby.

The 6,500-person town of Brookings is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from a wildfire that grew to 163 square miles (422 square kilometers) on Saturday.

Officials say hot and dry conditions along with strong winds expected through Saturday and Sunday could cause the fire to grow.

About 1,600 personnel are assigned to fight the lightning-caused wildfire that started July 12 and is burning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Officials say dead and down timber along with dried out grasses are making conditions hazardous for firefighters.

Other wildfires updates:

Milli Fire: There will be no public meeting Saturday, August 26th. A public meeting is planned for Monday, August 28th, 6 p.m. at Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd, Sisters Oregon

Whitewater Fire: A warmer and drier weather pattern will begin today and is expected to continue through Monday. While fire growth has mellowed for the past few days.

Jones Fire: Acres Burned: 5536 acres Cause: Lightning Structures Destroyed: None Closures: FS Rd 18, Campgrounds, Forest Roads Evacuations: None Containment: 25% Injuries: 5