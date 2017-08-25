Fire engulfs 2 SE Portland homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two homes in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood sustained significant damage during a second alarm house fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Portland Fire Bureau.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Southeast Cooper Street.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire coming from one home. The flames spread to a neighboring home. The residents of both homes were able to safely evacuate. The homeowner of one property was trying to put out the flames when firefighters arrived.

Crews have not reported any injuries.

A powerline collapsed.

The utility companies are on scene and have shut off the gas and power to both homes involved in the fire.

A rabbit was rescued from one of the homes.

Police have shut down Southeast Cooper at 54th and Southeast 57th. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene.