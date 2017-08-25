Truck crashes into Astoria Doughboy Monument

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – A driver has damaged an Oregon monument that was built to commemorate the soldiers who fought in World War I.

The Daily Astorian reports 77-year-old Kent Johnson of Astoria was flown to a Portland hospital after Thursday’s crash, which may have been caused by a medical emergency.

Johnson’s pickup struck what’s known as the Doughboy Monument, constructed in 1926. Astoria Fire Lt. Terry Corbit says the memorial has been hit before, but not to this extent.

Astoria Parks and Recreation Department said on its website that the monument and its restrooms will be closed until further notice. Renovation work scheduled for early September will be delayed as the city comes up with a repair plan.