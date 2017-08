TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — A shuttle bus crashed into a building overhang and got stuck early Friday morning before bursting into flames.

Tualatin Police say the shuttle crashed into the building previously occupied by Haggen Food & Pharmacy on SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road at 8:30 a.m.

The bus became stuck and then caught fire. There were no passengers on the bus and the driver sustained minor scrapes.

Details of the crash are under investigation.