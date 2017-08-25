Police: Serial car thief arrested in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old accused serial car thief was arrested on Thursday.

Portland Police say they were looking for Jordan Chamber after a number of incidents. On Thursday he was arrested on NE Killingsworth Street near a Ford truck with a trailer attached.

He is also accused of fleeing police on July 8 after a crash that left his passenger injured. On August 12, he allegedly stole a trailer from a a U-Haul facility on NE Sandy Boulevard. Police have tied him to the thefts of three of vehicles on August 21, 23 and 24.

Chambers was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Injury, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle (four counts), Attempt to Elude by Vehicle (two counts), and Theft in the First Degree (two counts).