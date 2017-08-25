Police: Man walks into station, touches himself

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man accused of masturbating inside the lobby of Central Precinct will be arraigned on a single allegation of public indecency.

Zane Allen Wright is accused of masturbating in the lobby of Central Precinct last year in front of a non-sworn employee.

He reportedly entered the lobby, asked to use the phone and while inside exposed his penis to the employee and began touching himself.

Wright was arrested and charges were filed against him. The case was dismissed while police reviewed the incident.

The DA’s Office recently reinstated the charges.