OSP finds 45 pounds of meth during traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Federal charges have been filed against two people who Oregon State Police say transported more than 40 pounds of meth.

The bust was made Friday, August 11 when OSP troopers pulled over a vehicle along I-5 near milepost 85. Troopers say the vehicle made an unlawful lane change.

The troopers found approximately 28 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 45.2 pounds within the compartments of the vehicle.

Rafael Valencia and Malori Nelson, both from California, were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Nelson told detectives that she was getting paid to travel with Valencia, according to court documents.