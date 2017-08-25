Multnomah County formally puts Wapato Jail up for sale

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Multnomah County announced Thursday that it has retained the CBRE property brokerage firm to sell or lease the never-opened Wapato Jail and other surplus properties.

“In this time of growing property values, Multnomah County is taking aggressive steps to get the most value for our surplus properties for the benefit of taxpayers,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says. “The team will be marketing Wapato and the other surplus properties to a wide pool of investors.”

The decision about Wapato is a reversal by Kafoury, who had allowed the county to pursue two unsolicted offers for the facility, located at 14355 N. Bybee Lake Court. The first, a $9 million offer from real estate speculator Garison Russo, was withdrawn after the Portland Tribune raised questions about his financial backing. The second, a $10 million offer from Pacific Development Partners LLC of Santa Monica, was thought to be pending when the county made the announcement.

CBRE Capital Markets sales professionals Graham Taylor and Charles Safley will be marketing the property as an industrial or special use facility. With a footprint of 155,400 square feet, the facility is situated on 18.24 acres of land. The county built the complex in 2004, but it was never opened. According to the county, Heavy Industrial (IH) zoning within the city allows for significant versatility in potential uses. They include: manufacturing and production; warehouse and freight movement; wholesale sales; self-service storage and vehicle repair.

Wapato was designed as a 525-bed minimum security jail and secure alcohol and drug treatment facility and cost $58 million to build. It has cost around $300,000 a year to maintain.

County Commissioner Loretta Smith has proposed Wapto be coverted to a homeless treatment and residential facility, an idea supported by some homeless advocates but opposed by others.

According to the county, the decision to formally market Wapato stems from a larger contract for leasing and transaction services Multnomah County entered with CBRE. Kristin Hammond, Ajay Malhotra and Dan Estes will provide leasing guidance on county-owned properties and occupier services.

“Our Advisory and Transaction professionals have deep experience transacting development, re-development, and adaptive re-use projects supported by CBRE’s real estate platform and intellectual capital,” Jason Green, managing director at CBRE in Portland, says in the announcement. “The individuals advising the county possess the market intelligence and experience to yield a successful outcome on the county’s behalf.”

A number of surplus county properties will be for sale in the near future through CBRE. They may include the McCoy Building at 426 SW Stark St. and the Central Courthouse at 1021 SW 4th Ave. later this year or next.

