Malicious website creator accused of attacking deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man with a history of violent outbursts, and who set up a website to post malicious content about people, will appear before a federal judge on Friday for a detention hearing.

Cyrus Andrew Sullivan was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison in 2013, but has since remained in custody as federal prosecutors pursue assault charges against him.

Sullivan created websites that posted malicious and defamatory information about people. Victims were told that they could pay a fee to another website, also created by Sullivan, to have information removed. He gained so much notoriety that he was the subject of a national television show hosted by Anderson Cooper in March 2012.

One of Sullivan’s victims, a woman from Portland, demanded that Sullivan remove false information about her on one of the websites. When Sullivan refused to remove the information unless she paid him $10,000, she fought back. The woman aggregated publicly available information about Sullivan and posted it online for other people, including other victims, to see.

On June 4, 2012, when Sullivan realized what the victim had done, he threatened to kill her. On June 7, 2012, he was arrested by detectives with the Portland Police Bureau.

On April 15, 2013, Sullivan pleaded guilty to making a threatening communication. In pleading guilty, he admitted that he sent an email message via the Internet containing a threat to kill another person.

In July 2014, Sullivan pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal employee.

This month, prosecutors filed multiple counts of impeding federal officers against Sullivan after he reportedly assaulted Multnomah County Sheriff deputies, who were assisting the U.S. Marshals, with prison transports.

Sullivan has tried unsuccessfully to appeal his online threats conviction.

The Portland State University newspaper, the Vanguard, reported that Sullivan also used his computer to make fake notices similar to those used by Oregon State Police to warn people that a convicted sex offender is living in their neighborhood. The fake notices contained the names and scanned photographs of members of the OSU Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity and the state seal of Oregon, and were sent to members of several fraternities and sororities at OSU.

He remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.