Joey Gibson cancels Patriot Prayer rally in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A second right-wing rally planned for the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area has been canceled.

Organizer Andrea Cummings released a statement Friday afternoon urging people not to come to her “No to Marxism in America” rally in Berkeley on Sunday. She said she is concerned for the safety of the people who might come to the event.

The cancellation comes almost immediately after a similar rally planned for Saturday in San Francisco was called off.

The organizer of that rally, Joey Gibson, said earlier that he and his followers from the group Patriot Prayer would be going to the Berkeley rally instead. He also plans a news conference at a park for Saturday afternoon.

Counter-demonstrations were planned for both of the now-cancelled rallies, and city leaders worried violence would break out.