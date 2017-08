Related Coverage Thousands run in Hood to Coast relay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For thousands of runners, Hood To Coast is an annual rite of passage. Teams run the 199-mile course from Mount Hood to Seaside in a non-stop relay that begins early on a Friday and ends on a Saturday night.

This year, the KOIN 6 News Hounds — a dozen dedicated runners who work here — are among the thousands documenting their experience. Here are some tweets from the runners.

Love #htc2017. Tweet me your team names/pics for a shout out this weekend! Here's the @KOINNews Newshounds. https://t.co/9LWD4dabZo — Anna Canzano (@Anna_Canzano) August 25, 2017

Here's our Port team ready for #HoodtoCoast2017 take off! Good luck runners! 👍 #HTC2017 pic.twitter.com/j41CckdQ3R — Port of Portland (@PortOfPortland) August 25, 2017