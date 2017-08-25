Heading for sand: Hood to Coast passes through Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 1,000 teams of runners made their way down Mt. Hood this morning and now, after a day of running, they’ve made their way to the heart of The Hood to Coast.

It’s been an exhausting trek for more than 12,000 runners, but people have been enjoying it.

“Boy it’s been fabulous,” said runner Gregg LeBlanc. “Can’t complain. Greatest weather ever.”

“It’s great,” said Peter Keefner, who made his way to Oregon from Nebraska for the run. “I love it.”

“It’s like a weird combination of a camping trip and running and a road trip,”said Megan McGarry, a runner in the “Honey Mamas” team.

And tonight, after stopping in Portland, some teams will make their way on Highway 30 toward Seaside; others will hit the courselater. As much fun as the trip has been so far, most runners could probably agree it’ll be a welcome change to trade pavement for sand.

“We’ll see you at the beach,” Keefner said.