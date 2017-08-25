Brookings under evacuation warning as wildfire rages

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) – A growing blaze in southwest Oregon has prompted officials to issue a warning for Brookings residents to be ready to leave.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials issued the notice Thursday afternoon. Unincorporated areas not already under evacuation notices are also included in the warning.

Officials say the fire started by lightning in the in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest July 12 and is about five miles northeast of Brookings near the California border.

The fire has scorched over 156 square miles (404 square kilometers) and is 0% contained. The fire was listed as the top firefighting priority in the nation Tuesday.

Gov. Kate Brown announced a mobilization of an additional 125 Oregon National Guard resources to start Thursday. More than 1,700 homes are threatened by the fire and six have been burned. Close to 30 other buildings have been damaged.