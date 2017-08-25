Beaverton to open ‘state-of-the-art’ high school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re building a new high school in 2017, Todd Corsetti believes there has to be one major requirement.

“It has to be state-of-the-art,” he said. “It has to be cutting edge.”

That’s exactly what the Beaverton School District aimed to do with Mountainside High School, which will open its doors to approximately 900 students for the first time on Sept. 5. The $185 million project isn’t short on amenities. The school will feature a construction room, a two-story gym, a large smart television in every classroom and a Google Chromebook for every student.

“You want to prepare our kids for a world that already has all these things,” Corsetti said.

The Beaverton School District is also adding Sato and New Vose elementary schools, as well.

Mountainside, which is built to house 2,200 students, will only have 9th and 10th graders this year. Within two years, Corsetti says it’ll be a four-year school.

Students can also earn college credit by taking a variety of different career and technical education classes. Business, marketing, construction and engineering are just a few of the courses the school will offer.

The school will also feature an international baccalaureate program, plenty of natural light and a location that can withstand a magnitude 9 earthquake. If need be, the school can be used as a Red Cross shelter in the case of a major earthquake.

Corsetti said the project used a $185 million budget as best as they could.

“We’ve been good stewards of taxpayer dollars and something that will last for hundreds of years.”

One of the coolest high schools I've ever seen. Mountainside HS opens its doors to students, Sept 5th. #beaverton pic.twitter.com/rAdjrq86Dx — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) August 25, 2017