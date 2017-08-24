Work on lead pipes in PPS schools starts next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water fountains in Portland schools will remain shut off when school starts next week because work has not yet started on replacing old, lead pipes.

In May, Portland voters approved the $790 million bond to address age-related issues in schools, but the work won’t get underway until August 30. PPS spokesperson Dave Northfield said the district went to work on hiring contractors and making plans for the work as soon as the bond measure passed.

“There was no way the work was going to start the day after the bond vote,” Northfield said.

Construction workers will start replacing more than 2,000 drinking fountains and kitchen faucets and replacing lead pipes at the schools in the worst shape first.

The first wave of 15 schools starts with primarily elementary schools beginning in the late afternoons when kids have left for the day. PPS expects to get though all 90 schools that need work by the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Fixing the lead issue will cost $28 million. The rest of the bond money is being used to upgrade and rebuild several schools, many of which are about 100 years old.

All PPS buildings used bottled water throughout the 2016-2017 school year after high levels of lead were detected in June 2016. Schools will continue using bottled water this fall and some may continue all year.